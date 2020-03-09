× Nick Digilio 3.8.20 | Reviews of “Onward” and “The Way Back”, WGN TV’s Marcus Leshock, Chicago Lingo

Hour 1:

+ Movie Reviews with Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy

Hour 2:

+ Classic Chicago Lingo

Hour 3:

+ Classic Chicago Lingo (cont.)

+ TV History: “Beavis and Butthead” Premieres on MTV

+ The Best Animated TV Shows

Hour 4:

+ Classic Standup: Louie Anderson, 1984

+ The Best Animated TV Shows (cont.)

Hour 5:

+ Marcus Leshock, WGN TV

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

+ Blackhawks Express

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)