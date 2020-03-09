Monday Morning Movie Reviews | Onward, The Way Back, Music Box 70mm Film Festival

Posted 5:04 AM, March 9, 2020, by , Updated at 05:03AM, March 9, 2020

In this image released by Disney/Pixar, Ian Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland, left, and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from "Onward." (Disney/Pixar via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys review the latest Pixar film OnwardBen Affleck’s basketball drama The Way Back and more.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.