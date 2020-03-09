× League of Legends Season 10 Thoughts, The Effect of Flex Picking On The Game & Current LCS Teams Rankings

Inven Global, E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie breaks down the things he likes so far about League of Legend Season 10. Nick and Mason discuss the effects flex picking has on the overall game. The shocks and surprises from the various LCS teams are discussed. Should Sneaky have fought Zven for his ADC position? Nick weighs in.

Check out articles by Nick Geracie & other E-sports News: Invenglobal.com

Follow Nick Geracie on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Nickgeracie