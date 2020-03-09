Infectious Diseases Dr. Robert Citronberg: Social distancing is a good idea to temporarily contain Coronavirus

Posted 1:03 PM, March 9, 2020, by , Updated at 01:00PM, March 9, 2020

Medical staff enter a German bus to measure temperature of passengers at the border crossing with Germany in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, Monday, March 9, 2020. Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 the Czech Republic banned visits to hospitals and retirement homes and began random checks on vehicles arriving at border crossings, including taking the temperatures of occupants. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Infectious Diseases Dr. Robert Citronberg joins John Williams to explain how a person can catch Coronavirus, and why people aren’t quarantined together when they test positive. Then, Dr. Citronberg explains how best to protect oneself and one key example of where the United States will be on the virus soon.

