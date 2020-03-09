× Gloria Allred on Harvey Weinstein, Bob Fioretti on Running for Cook County State’s Attorney, Rachel Goodman on Cuccinelli, and Casey Pick on Virginia’s Conversion Therapy Ban for LGBTQ Minors

All-star civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments with Harvey Weinstein.

Bob Fioretti joins in studio to discuss his candidacy for Cook County State’s Attorney.

Protect Democracy Counsel Rachel Goodman discusses the recent federal judge ruling that Ken Cuccinelli’s appointment as acting USCIS Director was unlawful.

Trevor Project Senior Fellow for Advocacy & Government Affairs Casey Pick talks about the State of Virginia’s new legislation banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors.