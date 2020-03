× “Elton Jim” recalls a heaping spoonful of his favorite sugar-packed, childhood breakfast cereals

In this 198th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano remembers some of his favorite cereals from his childhood. They had plenty of sugar and plenty of fun — with cool toys IN the box and cool characters ON the box, like Tony the Tiger, Cap’n Crunch, Boo Berry, BossMoss, Snap, Crackle & Pop, King Vitaman, Quake. and Quisp. They were GRRRRRRREEEEAAATTTTT!!!