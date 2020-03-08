PHOTO: Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) gestures after the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
White Sox Weekly 03/08/20: Rick Hahn discusses the Yoan Moncada extension
Mark Carman recaps a week of White Sox news as the team is set for Spring Training. With Yoan Moncada signing an extension with the team, White Sox fans are sure to feel excited about the upcoming season. Later Carm talks to prospect Andrew Vaughn and Andy Masur joins the show live from Arizona.