× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/8/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson takes on our weekly spin through politics and touches on Super Tuesday, a resurgent Joe Biden, and more.

Then, Rick is joined by Rush Darwish, one of the three candidates competing in the Southwest Side and Suburban 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary. He talks about his background and candidacy and shares what he believes is the ideology of the congressional district.