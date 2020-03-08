Highlights: Blues 2 – Blackhawks 0 – 3/8/20

Posted 10:59 PM, March 8, 2020, by , Updated at 10:52PM, March 8, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta (6) and St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) move the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday March 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues – March 8, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.