Here is how you can win an Italian Wedding!

Posted 2:22 PM, March 8, 2020, by

PHOTO: Kristina Mandac, Pete McMurray and Chef Tim Graham

The Director of Catering Kristina Mandac of the Thompson Hotel and Executive Chef Tim Graham explain how you can win with Pete McMurray.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.