FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, Dr. Mehmet Oz, vice chairman and professor of surgery, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ten top physicians want Columbia University to remove the celebrity doctor from his medical faculty position. They cite what they call the heart surgeon's "egregious lack of integrity" as host of a television program where he promotes weight loss products. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)
Doctor Oz on the Coronavirus: “We are washing our hands the wrong way.”
FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, Dr. Mehmet Oz, vice chairman and professor of surgery, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ten top physicians want Columbia University to remove the celebrity doctor from his medical faculty position. They cite what they call the heart surgeon's "egregious lack of integrity" as host of a television program where he promotes weight loss products. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)
Doctor Oz joins Pete McMurray and shares the correct way everyone should wash their hands, with bacteria living on tabletops up to a week or longer, it’s important to wash them correctly. Also Dr Oz describes how to stay healthy during the Coronavirus.