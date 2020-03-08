Deborah Norville discusses how she has been successful in TV for 25 years.

Posted 4:57 PM, March 8, 2020, by

PHOTO: FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, journalist Deborah Norville attends the premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Norville will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck. In a video, the 60-year-old says a long time ago, a viewer reached out to say she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville says she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule. She said she will not need chemotherapy. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

“Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville talks to Pete McMurray.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.