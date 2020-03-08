Dean’s up to something fishy this Sunday morning

Herrings lie in a box on a fishing boat in Warnemuende, northern Germany, Tuesday morning, April 5, 2005. It's the peak season for herring fishing at the German Baltic Sea Coast. (AP Photo/ Thomas Haentzschel)

On this week’s show Dean and the Sunday morning crew try to stomach a new cuisine, Herring. Considered a delicacy for northern European’s, the guys may think differently.

 

