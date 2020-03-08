× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 8th, 2020 | Elton Jim, The Beatles, Anderson’s Candy, how to stock for the coronavirus

The live remote show at Presidential Towers for the American Lung Association was canceled due to the coronavirus, but you’ll still get the same show in-studio! Dean talks to Kristen Young, the Executive Director of the Lung Association in Greater Chicago about how you can donate to fight for clean air. To donate, visit FightForAirClimb.org.

Dean and the Sunday morning crew try to stomach a new cuisine, Herring. Considered a delicacy for northern Europeans, the guys may think differently.

Award-winning actor/musician/composer, Michael Mahler stops by the studio to give us a preview of his Silly Love Songs: Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney performance. Mahler plays the likes of McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Let it Be,” and “Hey Jude.” Mahler is performing at the Marriott Theatre March 9th and 10th.

Vicki Quade, the President of Nuns4Fun, joins the Sunday morning crew discussing her Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps! show at the Royal George Theatre in Halsted. Quade says audience members get to interact in this enjoyable play.

Third generation candy maker, Leif Anderson, calls into the show to have Dean and ‘Elton Jim’ try some new Easter candy from his store, Anderson’s Candy Shop, they have in stock for the season.

With the threat of the Coronavirus sweeping the nation, Dean brings on Maggie Hoffman from Epicurious to let you know what is good to stock up on and what is not, including how to meal prep for 14 days.

