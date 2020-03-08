Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | One step forward then two steps back

PHOTO: St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) and Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) get wrapped up during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday March 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

One goal, two losses. The Blackhawks roller coaster ride of a season continued with another dip this weekend. On this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast presented by FanLyst, Chris Boden and Joe Brand break down the lost weekend with postgame reaction from Alex DeBrincat. Plus we hear from Kendall Coyne-Schofield about the historic all-women television broadcast Sunday night. and ex-Hawk Jamal Mayers on his new children’s book.

