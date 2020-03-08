× Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | One step forward then two steps back

One goal, two losses. The Blackhawks roller coaster ride of a season continued with another dip this weekend. On this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast presented by FanLyst, Chris Boden and Joe Brand break down the lost weekend with postgame reaction from Alex DeBrincat. Plus we hear from Kendall Coyne-Schofield about the historic all-women television broadcast Sunday night. and ex-Hawk Jamal Mayers on his new children’s book.