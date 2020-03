× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.07.20: John Wiedeman and Andy Masur on Chicago sports, & the Mincing Rascals on COVID-19

John talks today with Blackhawks broadcaster John Wiedeman about their playoff hopes and how the team has looked this season. Andy Masur joins later in the show from Arizona to discuss how the White Sox roster is shaping up. Plus, your calls on the Coronavirus and its effect on your travel plans.