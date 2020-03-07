× LogicGate: the drag and drop software will make you feel like a governance, risk & compliance wizard

Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software is deeply unsexy, extremely important and mostly unexplored — until now, thanks to LogicGate. Matt Kunkel, co-founder and CEO of LogicGate, understands GRC has a dreary reputation — and he’s happy to be part of the team working to make it easy. He and his co-founders designed a platform enabling companies to put together their own GRC program using drag and drop.