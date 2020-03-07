× Corey LaJoie and David Lee on Breaking New Ground with Hit Show “NASCAR All IN”

Motortrend’s David Lee and NASCAR Cup Series Driver Corey LaJoie join Dane Neal to talk about the groundbreaking new show NASCAR All IN available on the Motortrend app. Hear as David shares the goals, process and production of this fresh look at the daily lives on track and off with some of our favorite drivers. Listen as Corey fills us in on the fun of being a part of the show and the ways it shows a real side of racing and its personalities. Corey gives his thoughts on career, family, and the sport and talks about the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman’s crash and the advancements made in racing safety, his unique perspective and his family’s role. NASCAR ALL IN is the freshest look at the sport in both it’s biggest moments and the quiet times with the people that make it all happen. For more information download the motortrend app , check with your service provider and go to www.motortrend.com.