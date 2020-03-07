Chicago’s Chief O’Neill’s: St. Patrick’s Day at One of America’s Top Irish Pubs, Authentic Cuisine, The Perfect Pint of Guinness, Friday Fish Fry

Posted 12:44 AM, March 7, 2020, by

PHOTO: Dave Plier and the gang from Chief O'Niell's

Brendan and Siobhan McKinney, proprietors of Chicago’s #1 Irish pub ‘Chief O’Neill’s’, along with musicians from Chicago Reel, talk to Dave Plier about the legend of Chief O’Neill, the art of pouring the perfect pint of Guinness, their classic Irish cuisine, inspired music and their events schedule for the extended Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. For more information, visit chiefoneillspub.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.