FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2019, file photo workers load baggage into a United Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. United Airlines reports financial results Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
United Airlines cancels flights but no mandatory layoffs
United Airlines cut a chunk of their international and domestic flights. United Spokesperson Charles Hobart joins John Williams to explain the disinfecting process of the airplanes, discuss voluntary leave of absence and what’s next for employees and customers alike.