× Nick Digilio 3.5.20 | Media Man Jeff Tuckman, Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum, Failed Doomsday Predictions and the Friday Features

Hour 1:

+ Jeff Tuckman

Hour 2:

+ Obsolete Tech That Will Baffle Younger Generations

Hour 3:

+ Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum

Hour 4:

+ Classic Stand-Up: Robert Klein

+ Vic’s Picks

Hour 5:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Fly Jamz Friday

+ Blackhawks Express

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)