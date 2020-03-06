Nick Digilio 3.5.20 | Media Man Jeff Tuckman, Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum, Failed Doomsday Predictions and the Friday Features

Posted 4:43 AM, March 6, 2020, by , Updated at 01:21AM, March 6, 2020
Nick’s Graveyard Tour – Part 7

Hour 1:

+ Jeff Tuckman

Hour 2:

+ Obsolete Tech That Will Baffle Younger Generations

Hour 3:

+ Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum

Hour 4:

+ Classic Stand-Up: Robert Klein

+ Vic’s Picks

Hour 5:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Fly Jamz Friday

+ Blackhawks Express

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.