Highlights: Red Wings 2 – Blackhawks 1 – 3/6/20

Posted 10:21 PM, March 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:15PM, March 6, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta (6) tries to steal the puck from Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings – March 6, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

