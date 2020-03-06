Highlights: Blackhawks 4 – Oilers 3 – 3/5/20

Posted 6:30 AM, March 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:36PM, March 5, 2020

Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks scores his second goal of the game against the Edmonton Oilers at the United Center on March 05, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers – March 5, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.