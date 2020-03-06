HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon's "Carnival Row" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Delayed Wedding, Another Emotional Ellen Interview, and some Royal News!
Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura joined the Bob Sirott Show to share the latest news from Hollywood. They talked about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom delaying their wedding plans due to Coronavirus concerns; Demi Lovato’s emotional ‘Ellen’ interview, an update on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and more!