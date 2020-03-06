A Beat Cop’s Guide to A Bakery & An Italian Joint

Posted 7:18 AM, March 6, 2020, by

A Chicago Police Department patrol car escorts the motorcade of US President-elect Barack Obama as he travels through the streets of Chicago on his way to his transition office on November 20, 2008. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” and gave his review of Viaggio, an Italians restaurant on the West Side. The lieutenant also brought in some goodies from Markellos Baking Company! And don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.