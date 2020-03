× Which popcorn brand hits the spot for your ultimate movie night?

Marnie Shure of The Takeout returns for the ultimate popcorn taste test! Find out which supermarket popcorn makes the perfect movie night. Plus, Guinness World Records of food, a burger flipping robot and a local man drinking nothing but beer for Lent.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)