Pamela Adlon, left, the executive producer/writer/director/star of the FX series "Better Things," takes part in a panel discussion with cast members, from left, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward at the 2020 FX Networks Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
TV Talk with Dan FIenberg | Better Things, Better Call Saul and more
Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.
This time, Dan reviews the latest season of Better Things, the latest Netflix originals and the return of Better Call Saul.