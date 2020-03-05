× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: The Global Supply Chain Has Slowed Down

Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) has been in the banking industry for over 40 years. After the Federal Reserve cut rates earlier this week, Don told Steve Grzanich that he’s seeing things for the first time in four decades on the job. It’s no secret that the coronavirus and the race for the democratic presidential nomination are affecting the markets. In this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Don preaches patience, while also providing tips for what people should be doing with their money.