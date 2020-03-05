Roe Conn Full Show: Jon Hansen filling-in for Roe (03/05/2020): WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley explains why the Illinois GOP is doing whatever it takes to defeat a Holocaust denier candidate in the 3rd Congressional District primary, Block Club Chicago’s Editor-In-Chief Shamus Tommey joins us in-studio, comedian Jim Flannigan plays News or Ruse, and more…

