CMT Digital believes cryptocurrency can revolutionize how we handle money — if we let it

Posted 10:00 AM, March 5, 2020, by

Colleen Sullivan, CEO, CMT Digital (Sam Fiske Technori)

Cryptocurrency is poised to change the way we use money — and CMT Digital CEO Colleen Sullivan says it’s time for U.S. regulators to join the party. CMT Digital One branch of proprietary trading and financial services firm Capital Markets Trading (CMT), it focuses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies. At first CMT Digital only worked on the regulatory side. A few years later, in 2016, the firm invested in Bitcoin, and in 2017 it launched a trading desk for crypto assets. These days, the company also invests in crypto-related technologies.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.