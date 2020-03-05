× CMT Digital believes cryptocurrency can revolutionize how we handle money — if we let it

Cryptocurrency is poised to change the way we use money — and CMT Digital CEO Colleen Sullivan says it’s time for U.S. regulators to join the party. CMT Digital One branch of proprietary trading and financial services firm Capital Markets Trading (CMT), it focuses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies. At first CMT Digital only worked on the regulatory side. A few years later, in 2016, the firm invested in Bitcoin, and in 2017 it launched a trading desk for crypto assets. These days, the company also invests in crypto-related technologies.