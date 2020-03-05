× Bob Sirott Full Show 03.05.20 | How The Social Networks Are Addressing The Coronavirus

On this episode, we discuss the latest updates on coronavirus, and how social media is addressing the panic. Scott Kleinberg, social media and engagement manager at InvestmentNews says the response on social media is growing as new cases are diagnosed. Later, Bob welcomes Molly Melman and Kiran Pinto, from Lettuce Entertain You in studio to talk about “Flour Power: A Bake Sale with Purpose.” The show continues with some local news from Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, Dean Richards with the latest news in entertainment, and a surprise call from daredevil, high wire artist, Nik Wallenda.