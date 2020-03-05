× Anna Davlantes Show 3/5/20: What you need to know to stay safe from the Coronavirus, former playmate Candace Jordan reflects on her latest photo shoot for Playboy, & a modern guide to parenting

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Thursday, March 5th:

In lieu of the global coronavirus outbreak and the Fed’s surprise interest rate cut mortgage rates, credit cards, and home equity lines have all hit an all-time low. (At 5:48) Homeside Financial’s David Hochberg breaks down how these changes will affect your financial accounts. The Chicago Board of Education voted last week to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day. Now a group of aldermen along with several other Italian American groups have filed a complaint against it. David Hochberg (At 15:23) Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans president Sergio Giangrande and Lissa Druss voice their opinion on this matter. (At 26:16) At 65 years old, former Playboy Bunny Candace Jordan posed for Playboy- just 40 years after she shot her centerfold in December 1979. She joins us in-studio to talk about her experience, what it’s like being apart of the Playboy family, and her charity work throughout Chicago including two upcoming events for Common Threads and RETROSPECT Chicago Vintage Modern Fashion. It’s time for Family Matters! (At 36:45) Dr. Alan P. Childs, M.A., Psy.D is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist. He joins us for our Family Matters segment to discuss micromanagement parenting, ways to help your child deal with stress, and the important role of grandparents in your child’s life. (At 51:48) Dr. George Gavrilos, Chief Pharmacy Officer from Green Care Medical, separates fact from fiction when it comes to the coronavirus. Dr. Gavrilos also speaks about his participation in an upcoming event from the Make A Wish Illinois foundation at City Winter called Wishes Uncorked! Last but not least, we’ve got trending topics with Steve Bertrand.