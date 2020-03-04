× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/4/20: Financial Expert Terry Savage Urges Caution For Investors In The Markets, How North American Manufacturing Companies Are Effected by Coronavirus Outbreak in Asia, & Most Overlooked Tax Breaks and Deductions

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, March 4th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, an expert on personal finance, the economy, and markets shares her perspective on the market news of the last week and took a few personal finance questions from listeners. Her latest weekly column “Why the Market Lost its Bounce” is distributed by Tribune Content Agency and can be read, along with many other financial resources, on www.terrysavage.com

Segment 2: (At 13:24) Thomas CEO and President Tony Uphoff discusses the latest survey results on how the coronavirus outbreak in Asia is affecting U.S manufacturing. Thomas is the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry. A recent survey found 94 percent of Fortune 1000 companies’ supply chains have already been affected. Uphoff shares Thomas’ survey results for shipping, logistics, changes in demand; along with alternative solutions for companies already feeling disruptions in supply.

Segment 3: (At 20:53) Alex Afshari, CEO of APA Financial Services, offers helpful tips for people participating in gig work. Nearly a third of Americans work in the new gig economy in some way, ranging from ride-share driving to specialized consulting services. Afshari clarifies some myths on what deductions will trigger an audit and commonly missed tax deductions.