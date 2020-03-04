Will Apple Studios cash in on The Banker? Richard Roeper has the review of Anthony Mackie’s latest film right here!
Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:
“The Banker”- An Apple Studios film starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie.
“Spenser Confidential” A Netflix film starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke.
