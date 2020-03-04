× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 3.4.2020: Seattle Coronavirus victims, most impactful Chicago chefs, Judicial Candidate Megan Mulay, “Yes” to Naperville marijuana sales

John Williams starts the show with some numbers on Mayor Bloomberg, who has officially dropped out of the presidential race. Then, KIRO Seattle Radio News Reporter Hannah Scott joins John Williams to describe how things have been there after nine people died of Coronavirus. Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich compares his predictions for Super Tuesday to the outcome, and makes new predictions. And Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel has his picks of most impactful Chicago chefs in the annual Dining Awards. Cook County Judicial Candidate Megan Mulay then describes what she hopes to help others achieve as judge, and about the background that molded those hopes. Finally, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico responds to Jennifer Taylor of Opt Out Naperville, who is against legalizing marijuana sales in the town.