Market Overdrive | Facilitating more real estate sales, Owning and renting multi-unit homes, Importance of a solid team and much more!

On this episode on Market Overdrive, Ro Malik stops by to tell us how his “3-2-1 Marketing Plan” is facilitating more real estate sales. Then Steve McEwen gives us the basics of owning and renting multi-unit homes. Chris Oswald and Melissa Tannehill talk to us about the importance of a solid team in the real estate transaction and Rebecca Borgess prepares us for the Spring Market with Live Plant Happy.