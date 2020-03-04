Market Overdrive | Facilitating more real estate sales, Owning and renting multi-unit homes, Importance of a solid team and much more!

Posted 12:42 PM, March 4, 2020, by

Market Overdrive 2/27/20

On this episode on Market Overdrive, Ro Malik stops by to tell us how his “3-2-1 Marketing Plan” is facilitating more real estate sales. Then Steve McEwen gives us the basics of owning and renting multi-unit homes. Chris Oswald and Melissa Tannehill talk to us about the importance of a solid team in the real estate transaction and Rebecca Borgess prepares us for the Spring Market with Live Plant Happy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.