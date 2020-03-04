A sign at the entrance of the Life Care Center is shown in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Dozens of people associated with the facility are reportedly ill with respiratory symptoms or hospitalized and are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
KIRO Seattle News Reporter Hannah Scott: “The lack of capacity to get tested is the big news” on Coronavirus
A sign at the entrance of the Life Care Center is shown in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Dozens of people associated with the facility are reportedly ill with respiratory symptoms or hospitalized and are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
KIRO Seattle News Reporter Hannah Scott joins John Williams to describe the situation in which the Coronavirus has now killed nine. Hannah has the latest on testing and the measures she has seen being taken in Seattle to detect the virus.