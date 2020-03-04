× CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck: ‘If you don’t give that person the tools to come to a solution then how can you hold them responsible?’

CPD Interim Superintendent, Charlie Beck joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss his time as acting Superintendent, the future of the Chicago Police, and how his re-deployment of officers is helping to curb violence in the city.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3736913/3736913_2020-03-05-014813.64kmono.mp3

