Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Dylan Strome’s big night and the comments Robin Lehner has made since joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

The win streak is at three to begin a home-heavy month of March after Tuesday’s 6-2 win over Anaheim, and on the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by FanLyst, Chris Boden and Joe Brand break down UIC basketball’s conference tourney win over IUPUI. Oh, and they also bring you Dylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Jeremy Colliton following the victory, while diving deeper into the future of the Hawks’ goaltending picture in the wake of Robin Lehner’s comments since joining Vegas as Corey Crawford continues his outstanding play.