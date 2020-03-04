American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb Cancelled

Posted 10:35 AM, March 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:33AM, March 4, 2020

The American Lung Association in Greater Chicago’s Fight For Air Climb presented by United Healthcare at Presidential Towers, scheduled for Sunday, March 8th has been cancelled.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Chicago Department of Public Health have not recommended the cancellation of public events concerning COVID-19 (coronavirus), the American Lung Association’s host sponsor, Presidential Towers, has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event. If you were participating in the Fight For Air Climb, read more important information here. 

