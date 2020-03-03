× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/3/20: Jon Najarian On Federal Reserve’s Decision To Cut Rates, Employee Communications & The Coronavirus, & DriverChatter App Allows Uber and Lyft Drivers To Chat & Connect

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, March 3rd.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, weighs in on the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by .5 percentage points to help cushion the blow from the coronavirus’ impact on the economy. Najarian points out that the markets are responding wildly to the first emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis because this wasn’t exactly the remedy investors were seeking.

Segment 2: (At 6:22) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, a staffing and recruiting firm, takes a closer look at what corporate leaders can do in order to reassure employees in the wake of coronavirus fears. Gimbel stresses the importance of empathy and keeping in mind that everyone processes information differently. In tandem with effective communication, setting up procedures and protocols, it’s important to start and engage in the dialogue.

Segment 3: (At 14:15) Rideshare driver Vivek Shah created a social app for fellow drivers called “DriverChatter” The free app allows users to chat and connect with their colleagues and give either other a “heads up” on any number of uber and Lyft driver concerns like airport wait times, surges, prime times and customer habits like tipping.

Segment 4: (At 21:53) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth discusses local and national trending stories with Ji. Today’s stories revolve around the economic impact of coronavirus including The International Housewares Association’s decision to not hold its four-day Inspired Home Show, which was scheduled for March 14-17.