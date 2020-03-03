× Topic: Singer/Compser Michael Mahler Sings McCartney at Marriott Lincolnshire; Judy & Liza The London Palladium Concert Tribute at Greenhouse Center Theater

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with singer/composer Michael Mahler who will be presenting “Silly Love Songs, Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney” at Marriot Theatre on March 9th and 10th. Mahler known for composing “Miracle the Musical, The Secret of My Success (currently at Paramount Theater in Aurora), October Sky and Hero, takes to the mic to perform the work of Paul McCartney. Mahler not only sings the songs, but shares the backstory of interesting facts behind the music. A wonderful experience, but two performances only. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.