Team Hochberg Owner David Hochberg on how the Federal Reserve interest rate reduction will affect your pocket

Posted 12:53 PM, March 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 3, 2020

Specialists David Haubner, left, and Brian Giannettino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Stocks are whipping up and down after the Federal Reserve swooped into the market with an emergency rate cut in hopes of shielding the economy from the effects of the fast-spreading virus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Team Hochberg Owner David Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about all the ways the Federal Reserve reduction of interest rates will directly affect we average citizens.

