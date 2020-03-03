CHICAGO - OCTOBER 06: Baseball Hall of Famer and former Chicago Cub Ernie Banks acknowledges the fans prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Three of the National League Divisional Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on October 6, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Let’s Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, the Life of Ernie Banks
Almost a year ago to the day, Ron Rapoport released “Let’s Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, the Life of Ernie Banks”. The paperback edition was made available today. Ron, a Chicago Sun Times columnist for 20 years, joined the Bob Sirott Show to share some of his favorite stories about the legendary Ernie Banks. He even talks about the origin of “Let’s Play Two”.