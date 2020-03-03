SodaStream showcases the latest trends in home carbonation at the International Housewares Show on Tuesday, March 5, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry BrecheisenE/Invision for SodaStream/AP Images)
International Housewares Association: The cancellation of the Housewares show was “unanimously voted on”
SodaStream showcases the latest trends in home carbonation at the International Housewares Show on Tuesday, March 5, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry BrecheisenE/Invision for SodaStream/AP Images)
The International Housewares Association made the difficult decision to cancel its annual The Inspired Home Show for concerns of Coronavirus. Spokesperson Leana Salamah joins John Williams to explain the different factors involved in making that decision.