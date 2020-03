× Hoge and Jahns: More Combine Conclusions And A New Mock Draft

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns have even more conclusions from the NFL Combine and take questions from listeners on a number of Bears related topics. Hoge also has a new Bears mock draft out, so the guys discuss the possibility of drafting Jalen Hurts. What kind of situation would that put Mitch Trubisky in? Listen to the discussion below!

