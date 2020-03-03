× Dominik Kubalik “Not Trying To Think About” Potentially Winning Rookie of the Year

Blackhawks rookie forward Dominik Kubalik is having a strong debut season. He had a hatrick last week against the Tampa Bay Lightning and is now just one goal away from having 30 on the season. Dominik joined the Bob Sirott Show to talk about playing in the NHL, his candidacy for the rookie of the year trophy, and whether he gets hazed by the veterans on the roster. Later on, he talks about his hometown in the Czech Republic, and whether he has been recognized on the streets of Chicago yet.