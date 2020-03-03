IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LAPRESSE - In this image released on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Giugiaro's VISION 2030 was unveiled at the Riyadh Motor Show last November. Georgetto Giugiaro stands next to the Bandana Dora Barchetta, a fully electric 4-wheel drive powered by 2 electric motors with a total of 400 Kw on its two axles. A hedonistic, open, two-seater car, designed for outdoor leisure, a quintessential of sports cars manufactured by Bandini in the 50's. To the right is a Bandini classic. VISION 2030 was due to be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show this year but will be live-streamed from the GFG Style headquarters in Moncalieri, Torino, instead due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com. (LaPresse via AP Images)
Car Talk with Tom Appel | Coronavirus and the auto industry, free milkshakes for safe drivers and America’s last stick-shift cars
Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.
This time, Tom talks about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the auto industry, an app offering free milkshakes for safe drivers and the dying breed of manual transmission cars in the U.S.