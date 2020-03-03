× Car Talk with Tom Appel | Coronavirus and the auto industry, free milkshakes for safe drivers and America’s last stick-shift cars

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

This time, Tom talks about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the auto industry, an app offering free milkshakes for safe drivers and the dying breed of manual transmission cars in the U.S.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)