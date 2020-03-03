× Bob Sirott Full Show 03.03.20 | Everything You Need To Know About REAL ID

On this episode, the show starts with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman covering the latest cases of the coronavirus in Chicago, followed by Orion Samuelson’s agriculture report. The Top 6 a 6 brings you up to speed with the news of the day and later Ron Rapoport joins the show to talk about his book, “Let’s Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub. the Life of Ernie Banks. We check in with WGN Radio Legend Spike O’Dell, and later Jen Sabella Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins Bob for some extremely local news. As the deadline for REAL ID approaches, Illinois Press Secretary Dave Druker joins in studio to answer some questions. The show wraps up with Dean Richards, and Blackhawks foward Dominik Kubalik.

