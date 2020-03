× A Beat Cop’s Guide to Friday Fish Fry

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” talked about the origin of the pepper and egg sandwich, Friday Night Fish Fries and shared his thoughts on Bistro 6050. Check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.